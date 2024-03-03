PM Modi Hails Those Supporting Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the United Nations World Wildlife Day (WWD) on March 3, lauded those who support wildlife conservation.

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded those at the forefront of sustainable practices and supporting wildlife conservation efforts.

United Nations World Wildlife Day (WWD) is celebrated every year on March 3. Every year on this day, the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people's lives and the planet are recognised.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings to all wildlife enthusiasts on #WorldWildlifeDay. This is a day to celebrate the incredible diversity of life on our planet and to reiterate our commitment towards protecting it.

"I also appreciate all those who are at the forefront of sustainable practices, and supporting wildlife conservation efforts," the prime minister said.

