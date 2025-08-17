ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Hails NDA VP Candidate CP Radhakrishnan, Calls Him Leader of Humility

The Prime Minister said Radhakrishnan has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan after the NDA announced his name as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 17, 2025 at 9:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan after the NDA announced his name as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election.

Calling Radhakrishnan a leader of humility, intellect, and grassroots connect, the Prime Minister said, “In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised".

In a post on X, Modi said, Radhakrishnan has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. "I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice-Presidential candidate of our alliance,” he stated in the post.

Hailing his administrative and legislative experience, the Prime Minister highlighted Radhakrishnan’s role as a parliamentarian and governor. “Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also underscored Radhakrishnan's expertise in Constitutional and legislative affairs, stressing that such knowledge would be valuable in the high office of Vice President.

Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu’s Kongu region, has served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and is currently the Governor of Maharashtra.He will be the second OBC leader ever to hold the position of Vice President if elected.The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for early next month.

Also Read

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Is NDA Candidate For Vice President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan after the NDA announced his name as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election.

Calling Radhakrishnan a leader of humility, intellect, and grassroots connect, the Prime Minister said, “In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised".

In a post on X, Modi said, Radhakrishnan has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. "I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice-Presidential candidate of our alliance,” he stated in the post.

Hailing his administrative and legislative experience, the Prime Minister highlighted Radhakrishnan’s role as a parliamentarian and governor. “Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also underscored Radhakrishnan's expertise in Constitutional and legislative affairs, stressing that such knowledge would be valuable in the high office of Vice President.

Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu’s Kongu region, has served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and is currently the Governor of Maharashtra.He will be the second OBC leader ever to hold the position of Vice President if elected.The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for early next month.

Also Read

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Is NDA Candidate For Vice President

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODICP RADHAKRISHNANNDA VP CANDIDATEPM NARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.