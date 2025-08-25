PM Modi Arrives In Gujarat's Ahmedabad; Launches Projects Worth Rs 5,400 Crore

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Gujarat for a two-day visit of his home state where he launched developmental projects worth over Rs 5000 crore. The Prime Minister also highlighted the success of the armed forces' Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider were killed in Kashmir.

The prime minister landed at the Ahmedabad this evening and later held a 3 km roadshow from Naroda to Nikol to a grand welcome from BJP workers and locals.

The Prime Minister's roadshow culminated at the Khodaldham ground, Ahmedabad where he laid the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground, Ahmedabad.

Projects Launched By PM Modi

Among the developmental projects launched by PM Modi in Ahmedabad are three projects worth Rs 1404 crore of expansion of Railway Lines under the Railway Ministry, five projects worth Rs 1122 crore of distribution network in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Mehsana and two substations at Ahmedabad under the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, another proect worth Rs 33 Crore besides the foundation laying of five projects worth Rs 274 crore of various developmental projects under various differents.

The Prime Minister virtually flagged off the Mehsana-Palanpur railway line (65 km), gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan line (37 km) and the Becharaji-Ranunj line (40 km).