PM Modi Greets People On Navratri, Various Festivals

Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people at the start of Navratri and also the traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated in the form of various festivals across India.

"Best wishes to the people of the country on Navratri. May this holy festival of 'Shakti-sadhana' fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di!" Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He also shared a 'bhajan' by Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess.

In another post, the prime minister wished people on 'Nav Samvatsar'.

"Many best wishes to all the people of the country on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

