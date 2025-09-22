As Navratri Fest Begins, PM Modi Urges Collective Efforts For Developed And Self-Reliant India
PM Modi greets people of the nation on first day of Navratri, urges collectives effort to realise the resolve of a developed and self-reliant India.
New Delhi: As Navratri festival kicked off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people of the nation and said the auspicious period is special this time, with the mantra of 'Swadeshi' likely to bring in a new energy along with the "GST-savings festival".
He urged all citizens to be part of a collective effort to realise the resolve of developed and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India.
The Prime Minister wished people good fortune and health during the festive period. "Today, during Navratri, is the special day for worship and rituals of Mother Shailputri. I wish that, with the Mother's affection and blessings, may everyone's life be filled with good fortune and good health," the PM said.
"This time, this auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST Savings Festival, the mantra of Swadeshi is going to receive a new energy during this period. Let us come together with collective efforts for fulfillment of the resolve for a developed and self-reliant India," he urged.
As announced by the government, reduced GST rates on a vast number of items comes into effect from Monday, which Modi had likened to a saving festival during his address to the nation on Sunday. Urging people to buy indigenous products, he said 'Swadeshi' will render strength to the country's prosperity in a similar way it powered India's freedom movement. "We have to make every home a symbol of swadeshi. We have to decorate every shop with swadeshi (goods)," he said in his address.
VP Extends Navratri Greetings
Extending greetings to the people on Navratri, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan prayed before Goddess Durga to guide everyone towards strength, harmony and wisdom. "Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri! May Maa Durga guide us towards strength, wisdom, and harmony, and fill every home with joy and well-being," Radhakrishnan posted on X.
