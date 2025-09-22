ETV Bharat / bharat

As Navratri Fest Begins, PM Modi Urges Collective Efforts For Developed And Self-Reliant India

New Delhi: As Navratri festival kicked off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people of the nation and said the auspicious period is special this time, with the mantra of 'Swadeshi' likely to bring in a new energy along with the "GST-savings festival".

He urged all citizens to be part of a collective effort to realise the resolve of developed and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India.

The Prime Minister wished people good fortune and health during the festive period. "Today, during Navratri, is the special day for worship and rituals of Mother Shailputri. I wish that, with the Mother's affection and blessings, may everyone's life be filled with good fortune and good health," the PM said.