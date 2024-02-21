PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Greek PM; Pledges to 'Modernise' Mutual Relations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday issued a joint statement pledging to further their relations in various sectors and tackle the prevalent challenges the world is facing including the war in Ukraine and the Middle east. PM Modi and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the Raisina Dialogue 2024 where the Greek PM is the chief guest and keynote speaker.

After holding talks with the Greek PM, PM Modi reaffirmed that both nations are rapidly moving towards the goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. PM Modi said that both the countries identified several new opportunities to give new energy and direction to the cooperation.

During the joint press statement following the talks, PM Modi said, "There are many possibilities for closer cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture. And I am pleased that both sides are taking steps to implement the agreements reached in this area last year".

"We emphasized increasing cooperation in many areas like Pharma, Medical Devices, Technology, Innovation, Skill Development, and Space. We also discussed connecting the start-ups of both countries. Shipping and Connectivity are topics of high priority for both countries. We also discussed increasing cooperation in these areas", he said.

Modi in his press statement said that the growing cooperation in defense and security reflects the deep mutual trust between India and Greece. "With the formation of a Working Group in this area, we will be able to increase mutual coordination on common challenges like defense, cyber security, counter-terrorism, and maritime security. New opportunities for co-production and co-development are being created in defense manufacturing in India, which can be beneficial for both countries", he added.

"We have agreed to link the defense industries of both the countries. India and Greece have common concerns and priorities in the fight against terrorism. We discussed in detail how to further strengthen our cooperation in this area", Modi told reporters after the meeting .

PM Modi further reiterated that as two ancient and great civilizations, India and Greece have a long history of deep cultural and people-to-people ties. "For almost two and a half thousand years, people of both the countries have been exchanging trade and cultural relations as well as ideas", he noted.

“Today we identified several new initiatives to give a modern form to these relations. We discussed concluding the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement between the two countries as soon as possible. This will further strengthen our people-to-people relations,” he said.

"We also emphasized promoting cooperation between higher education institutions of the two countries. We decided to prepare an Action Plan to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Greece next year. With this, we will be able to showcase the common heritage, and achievements of both the countries in science and technology, innovation, sports, and other fields on the global stage", PM Modi remarked.

The Greek PM said that the world today is facing unprecedented challenges that require immediate and efficient action from the ongoing war in Ukraine to the situation in the Middle East - from climate change to food, energy security. “One thing is certain in order for governments to tackle them, international partnerships and collective action is paramount and India has a critical role to play in this. We view India as one of the main pillars of stability and security in the wider region of the Indo Pacific," he said.

In today's meeting, both leaders also discussed many regional and international issues and agreed that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India further welcomed Greece's active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific. "It is a matter of happiness that Greece has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative", PM Modi said.

It is pertinent to note that there has also been agreement for cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Launched during India's presidency of the G-20, the I-MAC Corridor will make a significant contribution to the development of humanity in the long run. Greece can also become an important partner in this initiative. Both sides have agreed to reform the UN and other global institutions so that they can be made contemporary. PM Modi reiterated that India and Greece will continue their efforts to contribute to global peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, on Tuesday said that India has emerged as the voice of Global South during G20. "India-EU partnerships offer unique opportunities. I am convinced that the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor will bring prosperity to India and Europe", he said, adding "Greece aspires to be an integral part of this regional project.

Being the gateway for India to Europe, this very ambitious connectivity project will enhance the strategic importance of the region both economically and geopolitically, and promote greater peace and stability", the Greece FM said. He made this remark at the India-EU business and sustainability conclave organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and Confederation of the Indian Industry (CII).

The Greek PM will be attending the inaugural ceremony of the Raisina Dialogue today, 21st Feb evening as the chief guest alongside PM Modi.