Modi's 11-Year Reign As PM Will Be Written In Golden Letters In History: Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year reign will be written in golden letters in history. Speaking at the 150th anniversary of Madhavbagh Laxminarayan temple here, Shah, who spoke in Gujarati, said that those who didn't know the value of "ek chutki sindoor" were informed about it through 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Modi has completed 11 years as the prime minister. The son of Gujarat is committed to the nation's development, economic growth and national security. Those who violated the national security have been taught a lesson," he said. PM Modi has made people feel proud to be an Indian and enhanced the value of the Indian passport overseas, the home minister said.

Shah said it was due to the strong political will that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath corridor were constructed during Modi's tenure. He lauded the efforts of trustees in running the Madhavbagh Laxminarayan Temple in the heart of Mumbai.

The institution has the sentiment of social service, which has made it a centre of cultural, religious and social activities, the Union home minister said.