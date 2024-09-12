Raut Criticises PM Modi's Ganpati Puja At CJI Chandrachud's House

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has voiced concerns regarding the impartiality of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachus following a recent event involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raut's remarks come in the context of an ongoing legal battle in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu has challenged a ruling by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Narwekar had declared that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the legitimate Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks come amidst growing scrutiny over the relationship between the Prime Minister and Chief Justice, which he argues may influence the fairness of judicial proceedings. Raut's concerns were sparked by PM Modi's visit to CJI Chandrachu's residence during the Ganpati festival, where both performed 'Aarti'.

Raut questioned the propriety of this interaction, stating, "How many people's houses has the Prime Minister visited so far? Ganesh festival is celebrated widely, but the Prime Minister chose to visit the Chief Justice's house and perform Aarti together."

Raut further said, "The question arises that if the custodians of the Constitution meet political leaders in this manner, then people will have doubts." He further asserted that since the Prime Minister is a party in the case, his close interaction with the Chief Justice might undermine the fairness of judicial proceedings.

Raut called for Chief Justice Chandrachud to distance himself from the case to preserve the integrity of the judicial process. "We are continuously receiving new dates without any resolution," he added.

He also criticised the breaking up of parties like NCP and Shiv Sena and accused PM Modi of taking an interest in maintaining the Maharashtra government to 'save it.