ETV Bharat / bharat

Raut Criticises PM Modi's Ganpati Puja At CJI Chandrachud's House

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

Sanjay Raut has questioned CJI D Y Chandrachuds's impartiality in a case involving his party, following PM Modi's visit to the Chief Justice's home for Ganesh Puja. Raut expressed concerns that the relationship between Modi and Chandrachud might affect the fairness of the judicial proceedings, given that the central government is the opposing party in their case.

Sanjay Raut has questioned CJI D Y Chandrachuds's impartiality in a case involving his party, following PM Modi's visit to the Chief Justice's home for Ganesh Puja. Raut expressed concerns that the relationship between Modi and Chandrachud might affect the fairness of the judicial proceedings, given that the central government is the opposing party in their case.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has voiced concerns regarding the impartiality of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachus following a recent event involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raut's remarks come in the context of an ongoing legal battle in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu has challenged a ruling by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Narwekar had declared that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the legitimate Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks come amidst growing scrutiny over the relationship between the Prime Minister and Chief Justice, which he argues may influence the fairness of judicial proceedings. Raut's concerns were sparked by PM Modi's visit to CJI Chandrachu's residence during the Ganpati festival, where both performed 'Aarti'.

Raut questioned the propriety of this interaction, stating, "How many people's houses has the Prime Minister visited so far? Ganesh festival is celebrated widely, but the Prime Minister chose to visit the Chief Justice's house and perform Aarti together."

Raut further said, "The question arises that if the custodians of the Constitution meet political leaders in this manner, then people will have doubts." He further asserted that since the Prime Minister is a party in the case, his close interaction with the Chief Justice might undermine the fairness of judicial proceedings.

Raut called for Chief Justice Chandrachud to distance himself from the case to preserve the integrity of the judicial process. "We are continuously receiving new dates without any resolution," he added.

He also criticised the breaking up of parties like NCP and Shiv Sena and accused PM Modi of taking an interest in maintaining the Maharashtra government to 'save it.

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has voiced concerns regarding the impartiality of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachus following a recent event involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raut's remarks come in the context of an ongoing legal battle in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu has challenged a ruling by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Narwekar had declared that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the legitimate Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks come amidst growing scrutiny over the relationship between the Prime Minister and Chief Justice, which he argues may influence the fairness of judicial proceedings. Raut's concerns were sparked by PM Modi's visit to CJI Chandrachu's residence during the Ganpati festival, where both performed 'Aarti'.

Raut questioned the propriety of this interaction, stating, "How many people's houses has the Prime Minister visited so far? Ganesh festival is celebrated widely, but the Prime Minister chose to visit the Chief Justice's house and perform Aarti together."

Raut further said, "The question arises that if the custodians of the Constitution meet political leaders in this manner, then people will have doubts." He further asserted that since the Prime Minister is a party in the case, his close interaction with the Chief Justice might undermine the fairness of judicial proceedings.

Raut called for Chief Justice Chandrachud to distance himself from the case to preserve the integrity of the judicial process. "We are continuously receiving new dates without any resolution," he added.

He also criticised the breaking up of parties like NCP and Shiv Sena and accused PM Modi of taking an interest in maintaining the Maharashtra government to 'save it.

Last Updated : 11 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CJI D Y CHANDRACHUDPM MODI CJI CHANDRACHUD HOMESANJAY RAUT ON PM MODI CJI VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.