PM Modi Fulfils 14-Year-Old Vow Of Haryana Man, Helps Him Wear Shoes In Emotional Moment

Yamunanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hisar and Yamunanagar in Haryana on Monday where he inaugurated the Hisar Airport and laid the foundation stone for the third unit of the Yamunanagar Thermal Power Plant. On the occasion, the first flight from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to Ayodhya was flagged off by the Prime Minister.

Amid the official events, an emotional moment stole the spotlight. PM Modi met Rampal Kashyap, a resident of Kaithal district, who had taken a vow 14 years ago that he would not wear shoes or slippers until Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and he met him in person. Honouring the sentiment, PM Modi helped Rampal wear new shoes with his hands, a gesture that moved many and quickly went viral on social media.

Despite enduring harsh weather--be it summer, winter, or rain--Rampal had remained barefoot for over a decade, steadfast in his resolve. During the meeting, PM Modi asked him why he had taken such a vow and urged him not to take such oaths in the future. The Prime Minister appreciated Rampal’s dedication but encouraged others to instead take pledges focused on social or national service.

PM Modi also shared a video of the heartfelt moment on his official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Today I had the privilege of meeting Rampal Kashyap ji of Kaithal in Yamunanagar, Haryana. Fourteen years ago, he had taken a vow that he wouldn’t wear shoes until Modi became Prime Minister and he met me. Today, I got the opportunity to help him wear shoes. I deeply respect such sentiments, but I appeal to all such friends to take vows that contribute to social or national service instead.”

The video has since gone viral, capturing the emotional connection between a leader and his devoted followers.

Read more: PM Modi Hints At Implementing Uniform Civil Code Across Country