PM Modi And French President Macron Talk On Efforts For Peaceful Resolution To Conflicts In Ukraine, West Asia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday shared views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.



In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership."



In response, Macron shared a post on X, saying, "I have just spoken with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. We coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and Europe's security. On trade issues, we agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas; this is the key to our sovereignty and independence".

On the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, Macron wrote, "Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026. For more effective multilateralism, we agreed to work closely together in preparation for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of the BRICS in 2026."



Prime Minister Modi had visited France in February for three days, where he participated in various programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. He also co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs.



Following the Prime Minister's visit to France, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India-France relations have reached new heights, as PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held high-level discussions aboard the French presidential aircraft.

