PM Modi Flags Off Three New Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off new Vande Bharat trains. (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off three new Vande Bharat trains connecting important cities and places of historical importance.

"The three Vande Bharat trains were launched today and these are going to connect the country's important cities and historically important places. Temple City Madurai will now be directly connected to the IT City Bengaluru. This will benefit both pilgrims and employees. Similarly, the Chennai to Nagercoil Vande Bharat connectivity will benefit students, farmers, and working professionals," PM Modi said.

During the virtual inauguration of new Vande Bharat Express trains namely Chennai to Nagercoil, Madurai to Bengaluru and Meerut to Lucknow, PM Modi said, "Passengers across the country will get Vande Bharat Sleeper and Vande Bharat Metro facilities very soon."

"India is witnessing a transformation in its railway stations, with even smaller ones being upgraded to modern facilities like airports. This enhances the 'ease of travel', further boosting the connectivity," he pointed out.

Currently, over 100 trains including these three new Vande Bharat trains are operational that connect more than 280 districts across the country. The first Vande Bharat train was introduced on February 15, 2019, under the "Make in India" initiative.

These train services help to enhance regional connectivity that boost economical growth and tourism across the country, he added.

For the safety point of view, the indigenously made Vande Bharat trains are equipped with advanced safety features including "Kavach" technology, CCTV cameras, emergency talk-back units, interlocked doors, Vehicle Control Computer system, electro-pneumatic brake system, 360° rotating chairs, Divyangjan-friendly toilets, and integrated Braille signages, he further said.

Vande Bharat trains have advanced features with a reduction of 15 per cent in energy consumption due to advanced air conditioning and photo-catalytic UV air purification for enhanced onboard air quality.