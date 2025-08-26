PM Modi Flags Off Maruti Suzuki's First Electric Vehicle e-Vitara In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, e-Vitara, from the Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat on Tuesday.

The Made-in-India Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets like Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. The Prime Minister also inaugurated two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant.

"Together, these landmark initiatives underscore India's emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing the Prime Minister’s commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat", the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi flagged off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, e-Vitara, from the Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat. (ANI/DD)

Taking large strides towards becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy, PM also inaugurated the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant.

The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. This development ensures that more than eighty per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.

Earlier in the day, Modi said, "Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off," Modi said in a post on X.

He added, "This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat."

