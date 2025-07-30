PM Modi Didn't Answer Questions On Pahalgam Intel Failure And Trump's Claims: Oppn After Op Sindoor Debate

New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his reply to the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, and said he did not answer their questions, including those related to Pahalgam's "intelligence failure" and US President Donald Trump's repeated "ceasefire" claims.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi on Tuesday affirmed that no leader of any country had asked India to stop Operation Sindoor which was still giving "sleepless nights" to the masterminds of the Pahalgam attack. The Prime Minister also rebutted the Opposition's charge over Trump's repeated claims of mediating a "ceasefire", saying he had told US Vice President JD Vance on the night of May 9 that Pakistan will pay dearly for any attack on India.

However, Opposition leaders said that the prime minister did not categorically deny Trump's claim of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

Reacting to the PM's address, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "He (PM Modi) did not directly say that Trump was lying, and throughout his speech, he did not mention China even once. The world knows China supported Pakistan, yet neither the Prime Minister nor our Defence Minister spoke about it."

"We were asking for a discussion because both we and the country wanted answers. We haven't got a single answer," Congress leader Pawan Khera told PTI.

"We don't expect the prime minister of the world's largest democracy to stand like (actress) Lalita Pawar, and curse the Opposition. A simple question is how Pahalgam happened, how did the terrorists manage to get into India, and attack our civilians, our tourists. No answers," he said. "Then you say you launched Operation Sindoor, within 30 minutes, you called Pakistan and informed them - no more attacks, you also don't attack. What kind of arrangement was that?" he criticised.

"Why did the announcement of a ceasefire come from America? That's a question we haven't got an answer for," Khera said. "Why did you fail in getting the support of a single country? Not a single country condemned Pakistan," he said. "He did not even have the courage to name China," Khera added.

Without naming any country, Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav said the Indian government was not able to see the real threat. "They are not able to see the real threat, who is standing behind Pakistan. If they can't see the real threat despite being in the government what can be done..." he said.

He questioned why terrorists were able to enter India. "Would the government tell us how the terrorists are coming into India again and again? Who will answer this? There has been an intelligence failure..." he said. "Who was responsible for the failure? Did anyone take responsibility?" he said.

Yadav said the prime minister should have at least informed (the House) if Rafale fighter jets "flew or not". "Did Rafale fly or not? I am not talking about falling. Rafale is the most modern, the latest aircraft which has been procured by the Indian government. At least the government could have said that yes, they flew..." he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose said the speech was "theatrical", but failed to answer questions. "Typically theatrical speech by the prime minister. He failed to answer the questions of the Opposition. First question about the intelligence and security failure that led to the terror attack in Pahalgam," Ghose said.

"Second, why is it that India's diplomatic outreach failed to achieve the desired results? Third, why has President Trump repeatedly taken the credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire, and linked it to commerce, to trade deal," she said. Ghose said the prime minister failed to answer these questions. "All we had was typical theatre and drama, and typical Nehru bashing," she said.

She also said PM Modi should say publicly that President Trump is "not telling the truth". "The prime minister has failed to counter President Trump," she said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said PM Modi tried to take the whole credit for Operation Sindoor. "Prime Minister Modi, in his two-hour speech, tried to take full credit for Operation Sindoor. At the beginning of the speech, he said that the people of the country supported him. He is wrong, people of the country fully supported the government and the Indian Army," he said. He also said the prime minister did not mention China even once in his speech.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said there was nothing new in what the prime minister put forth in the House. "What Amit Shah said was repeated by the prime minister. There was nothing else," he said.

