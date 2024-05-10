PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on Akshaya Tritiya

New Delhi: Emphasising the spirit of charity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to all families across the country on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

"Warm wishes to all the families of the country on Akshaya Tritiya. I hope that this auspicious occasion that inspires charity brings new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all of you," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on the occasion "Heartiest greetings on the sacred festival of Akshaya Tritiya! I pray to Goddess Lakshmi for eternal energy, happiness and progressive progress in your lives," he posted on X.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his wishes, hoping for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the nation. "Best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious festival of good fortune and prosperity, Akshaya Tritiya! I pray to Tribhuvan Swami Lord Shri Vishnu Ji and Mother Lakshmi Ji that everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health,\" Yogi Adityanath wrote in a post on X.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also performed Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple in UP's Gorakhpur on the auspicious occasion. The doors of Kedarnath Dham, one of the country's oldest and most sacred pilgrimage sites were also opened on Akshay Tritiya.

The portals were opened through rituals and the ceremonial chanting of hymns after a gap of six months, including the peak winter phase. "Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' rang out from among the crowd of devotees, who gathered for the ceremony, as the portals were thrown open to the chanting of shlokas (hymns).

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated annually on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Indian lunar month of Vaishakha. It usually falls in April or May according to the Gregorian calendar.

The word "Akshaya" means eternal or everlasting, and "Tritiya" refers to the third lunar day. Together, Akshaya Tritiya signifies a day that brings good luck and success. It is believed that any meaningful activity started on this day will be blessed with prosperity and abundance.