PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To People Of India For Their Enduring Trust, Marking 25 Years Of Service To The Nation
Modi recalled being chosen as the BJP's PM candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, at a time when the country faced crisis of governance.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: On the 25th anniversary of his service to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on his journey from the day he took oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister. It was on this day that Modi became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2001.
In a series of posts on his X, PM Modi said, "Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all." He emphasised that improving people's lives and contributing to national progress have remained his constant endeavour.
"Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India," Modi added.
He said India, which was marred by "the worst form of corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis" during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, is now home to one of the largest healthcare and social security schemes in the world. Indian farmers are innovating and ensuring that the nation is self-reliant, while the government has undertaken extensive reforms and the popular sentiment is to make the country "aatmanirbhar" across all sectors, reflecting in the clarion call of "Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai", the Prime Minister added.
"Over the last 11 years, We The People of India have worked together and achieved many transformations. Our path-breaking efforts have empowered people from all across India, especially our Nari Shakti (women power), Yuva Shakti (youth) and hardworking Annadatas (farmers). Over 25 crore people have been removed from the clutches of poverty," he said.
He added that India is now seen as a bright spot among major global economies. He reiterated that, in 2014, he was chosen as the prime ministerial candidate amid a national crisis of trust and governance.
He recalled a time when India was perceived as a weak link in the global order. "However, the wisdom of the people of India gave our alliance a thumping majority and also ensured that our party secured an absolute majority, a first in three long decades," he added.
He also remembered his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and how he took over in very testing circumstances, as the state was jolted by a massive earthquake that year. The suffering was made worse as people had earlier been hit by a super cyclone, successive droughts, and political instability.
"Those challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope," PM Modi said, adding that he fondly recalled his mother's suggestions to him as he took over as the Chief Minister of the western state.
"When I took oath as Chief Minister, I remember my mother telling me - I do not have much understanding of your work, but I only seek two things. First, you will always work for the poor and second, you will never take a bribe. I also told people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and will be inspired by a vision to serve the very last person in the queue," he recalled.
He noted that in 2001, it was widely believed Gujarat could never recover. At that time, common citizens, including farmers, complained about a lack of power and water, as agriculture was in decline and industrial growth was stagnant.
"From there, we all worked collectively to make Gujarat a powerhouse of good governance," he said. "Gujarat, a drought-prone state, became a top-performing state in agriculture. The culture of trading expanded into robust industrial and manufacturing capacities. Regular curfews became a thing of the past. Social and physical infrastructure received a boost. It was very satisfying to be able to work with the people to achieve these outcomes," he added.
After spearheading the BJP to victory in three consecutive assembly polls in Gujarat, Modi has led the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to win in three successive national elections. As an incumbent, Modi has never faced an electoral defeat and holds the record as the longest head of a government, including as CM for more than 12-and-a-half years, among all the Prime Ministers.
