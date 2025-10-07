ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To People Of India For Their Enduring Trust, Marking 25 Years Of Service To The Nation

New Delhi: On the 25th anniversary of his service to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on his journey from the day he took oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister. It was on this day that Modi became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2001.

In a series of posts on his X, PM Modi said, "Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all." He emphasised that improving people's lives and contributing to national progress have remained his constant endeavour.

"Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India," Modi added.

He said India, which was marred by "the worst form of corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis" during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, is now home to one of the largest healthcare and social security schemes in the world. Indian farmers are innovating and ensuring that the nation is self-reliant, while the government has undertaken extensive reforms and the popular sentiment is to make the country "aatmanirbhar" across all sectors, reflecting in the clarion call of "Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai", the Prime Minister added.

"Over the last 11 years, We The People of India have worked together and achieved many transformations. Our path-breaking efforts have empowered people from all across India, especially our Nari Shakti (women power), Yuva Shakti (youth) and hardworking Annadatas (farmers). Over 25 crore people have been removed from the clutches of poverty," he said.

He added that India is now seen as a bright spot among major global economies. He reiterated that, in 2014, he was chosen as the prime ministerial candidate amid a national crisis of trust and governance.

He recalled a time when India was perceived as a weak link in the global order. "However, the wisdom of the people of India gave our alliance a thumping majority and also ensured that our party secured an absolute majority, a first in three long decades," he added.