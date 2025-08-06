Essay Contest 2025

PM Modi Expected To Visit Japan, China Later This Month

In the first leg of his trip, Modi is expected to visit Japan to hold annual summit talks with his Japanese counterpart.

PM Modi Expected To Visit Japan, China Later This Month
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Japan and China beginning around August 29, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. In the first leg of his trip, Modi is expected to visit Japan to hold annual summit talks with his Japanese counterpart.

From Japan, he is likely to travel to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). If the visit to China takes place, then it will be the PM Modi's first trip to the country after the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

The SCO summit will be held from August 31 to September 1. There is no official word on Modi's planned visit to Japan and China yet.

