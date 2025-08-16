PM Modi Distorted History By Glorifying RSS On Independence Day: Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Strongly condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that it glorified the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and distorted the history of India's freedom struggle.

In a statement, Vijayan accused Modi of attempting to attribute the "fatherhood of independence" to the RSS and VD Savarkar, a move he called a blatant denial of history. "Choosing Independence Day itself to honour those who served the British is an insult to the freedom struggle," Vijayan said.

He argued that a communal organisation like the RSS, with its history of divisive politics, cannot be whitewashed through such actions, adding that the speech, when viewed alongside the Union Petroleum Ministry's greeting card that placed Savarkar above Mahatma Gandhi, points to a wider conspiracy.

The CM highlighted the stark contrast between the ideologies of the freedom struggle and those of RSS. He noted that while Indians of all castes, religions, and languages united for the national movement, the RSS played the role of "traitors."

"The RSS openly opposed the core tenets of Indian nationalism, which champion unity in diversity, and instead promoted a 'Hindutva nationalism' based on majority communalism," Vijayan said, citing a past editorial piece of the RSS mouthpiece Organiser, which advocated for the Manusmriti instead of the Constitution when it was adopted in 1949.

He further pointed out that Savarkar, who had tendered an apology to the colonial government, led the Hindu Mahasabha in boycotting the first Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 1947. Vijayan criticised the Sangh Parivar's attempts to present Savarkar as a freedom fighter in place of Mahatma Gandhi and emphasised that the RSS, which had turned its back on the national movement, is now resorting to false narratives to establish its role in it.

He said the country must stand united against any attempts to bury the history of mutual interest and human love with hatred, stressing that the legacy of martyrs like Gandhiji and Bhagat Singh does not belong to those who espouse the ideology of hatred and communalism.