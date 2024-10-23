PM Modi Degree Row: Patna Court Asks Arvind Kejriwal To Appear Before It

Patna: A special MP/MLA court here has summoned former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it in a case over remarks he made about the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court has also directed Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure Kejriwal's appearance. The next hearing of this case will be held on November 16.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the MP-MLA court judge Amit Vaibhav was hearing a case filed against Kejriwal by Patna High Court advocate Ravi Bhushan Verma. In his petition, Verma had alleged that the AAP convenor had called PM Modi 'illiterate' in one of his statements.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi occupies a constitutional post and Kejriwal has called him illiterate. Kejriwal's comment has hurt the sentiments of crores of people," Verma, advocate cum petitioner said.

What is the case?

On May 19, 2023, Kejriwal, who was the then CM, had taken to his X handle to slam PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes. He had wrote that the Prime Minister should be educated since an illiterate PM does not understand anything, leading to which the people of the country have to suffer.

"Earlier they said that corruption will stop by introducing Rs 2000 currency notes. Now they are saying that corruption will end by banning Rs 2000 currency notes. That is why we say, PM should be educated. Anyone can say anything to an illiterate PM. He does not understand. People have to suffer," Kejriwal had posted.

After the post surfaced, advocate Kumar Verma filed a petition against him in Patna Civil Court. While hearing the case, the court took cognizance under relevant sections of the BNS and issued summons to Kejriwal but did not appear in court. Now, the court has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure Kejriwal's appearance.