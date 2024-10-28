PM Modi Dedicates To Nation Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the nation the Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project, which was completed at a cost of around Rs 1,094 crore. Addressing the gathering at Lathi in Gujarat, Modi said this rail project will help the people as well as industrials in the region. The tourism sector will also get a boost through this Bhuj-Naliya railway project.
This extensive project features 24 major bridges, 254 minor bridges, three road overbridges and 30 road underbridges, which will play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic development of the Amreli district of Gujarat.
Additionally, the PM has laid the foundation stone for Rs 200 crore worth of tourism-related projects, including a world-class sustainable eco-tourism development at the Karli Recharge Reservoir in Mokaisahar, Porbandar districts into a world-class sustainable eco-tourism destination, among others.
He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 700 crore for the water supply department from the Amreli district. The projects that have been inaugurated include the Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline, which will provide additional water to approximately 67 lakh beneficiaries of various places.
The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple NHAI projects valued at Rs 2,811 crore. This includes the inauguration of four projects worth Rs 2,185 crore and the foundation-laying of another project valued at Rs 626 crore.
Salient Features of Bhuj-Naliya: The length of the line is 101.40 km and the section consists of 24 major and 254 minor bridges as well as three Road-Over Bridges and 30 Road-Under-Bridges.
Important connectivity: This section has provided seamless broad gauge rail connectivity to the remote areas of Kutchh district with the rest of the rail network.
Business prospects: This section has enhanced port connectivity and given an impetus to the exports and imports through ports in the Kutchh district. There has also been a major boost to the cement industries in this region, which has facilitated the efficient transportation of salt, minerals and other raw materials.
Employment opportunity: The developments have generated more employment opportunities, thereby uplifting the socio-economic progress of the region.
