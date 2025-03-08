ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Dedicates Honorary Order Of Freedom Of Barbados Award To 1.4 Billion Indians

MEA said that Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita received award on behalf of Modi at ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados.

File photo of PM Modi
File photo of PM Modi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 6:54 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the government and the people of Barbados for the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award and dedicated it to the 1.4 billion Indians. Modi has been bestowed with the prestigious award in recognition of his "strategic leadership" and "valuable assistance" during the Covid pandemic.

"Grateful to the government and the people of Barbados for this honour. Dedicate the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' award to the 1.4 billion Indians and the close relations between India and Barbados," Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday that Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita received the award on behalf of Modi at a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados. The award symbolises the "enduring friendship" between the two nations, the MEA said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the government and the people of Barbados for the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award and dedicated it to the 1.4 billion Indians. Modi has been bestowed with the prestigious award in recognition of his "strategic leadership" and "valuable assistance" during the Covid pandemic.

"Grateful to the government and the people of Barbados for this honour. Dedicate the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' award to the 1.4 billion Indians and the close relations between India and Barbados," Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday that Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita received the award on behalf of Modi at a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados. The award symbolises the "enduring friendship" between the two nations, the MEA said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FREEDOM OF BARBADOS AWARDBARBADOS AWARD TO INDIANSPM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.