ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will Identify, Track, And Punish Every Terrorist And Their Backers: PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Madhubani: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India will punish every terrorist involved in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, and the country's spirit will not be broken by terrorism. The PM and the crowd at the Panchayati Raj event in Madhubani observed silence and paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Prime Minister came down heavily on terrorism. "On April 22, in Pahalgam, the way terrorists have killed innocent people, the entire country is in sorrow. The entire country stands with the victims and their families. Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that the injured recover. In this terror attack, someone lost a partner, some used to speak Bengali, Kannada, some were Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, and someone was from Bihar. From Kargil to Kanyakumari, we share the same sorrow. This attack was not only on terrorists, but they have attacked India's soul," the Prime Minister said.

"India will punish every terrorist. Those behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination. Now, the time has come to wipe out terrorism. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done and the entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us," the Prime Minister said.

"I say to the whole world, India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," the Prime Minister asserted.