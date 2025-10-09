ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Dials Trump On Success Of 'Historic Gaza Peace Plan', Promises To Be In Touch With US Prez

The PM said he spoke to Trump and also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he spoke with US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the success of what he called a 'historic Gaza peace plan'.
File photo of PM Modi with US President Donald Trump (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 9:25 PM IST

Updated : October 9, 2025 at 9:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi shared details of the conversation on social media platform X. "Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," he wrote in his handle.

The Prime Minister's latest social media post came hours after he welcomed Trump’s announcement of Israel and Hamas agreeing to his 20-point peace plan, calling it a "reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu".

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace", he mentioned in his X handle.

Under the deal, Hamas would release all hostages very soon and Israel would pull its troops back beyond an agreed-upon line, Trump said in an online post earlier this morning, calling it a "great day" for the Arab and Muslim world and Israel.

For Netanyahu, it was a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for Israel.

"From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved. Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally, President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point," he said, thanking the US President for his "unwavering commitment" to the safety of Israel and the freedom of hostages.

The Israel-Hamas deal seeks to end the two-year war that had begun with a surprise offensive in border towns of Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

