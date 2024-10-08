ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Congratulates JKNC for Strong Show in J&K Assembly Elections

Srinagar: Hours after the National Conference (NC), led by Dr Farooq Abdullah, claimed 42 seats in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the party for its commendable performance.

"I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

In a separate post on X, PM Modi praised the elections, which marked the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), and highlighted the high voter turnout.

"These elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy," he posted.