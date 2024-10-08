PM Modi Congratulates JKNC for Strong Show in J&K Assembly Elections

Srinagar: Hours after the National Conference (NC), led by Dr Farooq Abdullah, claimed 42 seats in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the party for its commendable performance.
"I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.
In a separate post on X, PM Modi praised the elections, which marked the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), and highlighted the high voter turnout.
"These elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy," he posted.
The Prime Minister also expressed pride in the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and thanked voters for their support. "I am proud of the BJP’s performance in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank all those who have voted for our Party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi added.
The National Conference and the Congress are set to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is set to become the Chief Minister.
In the 90-member JK Assembly, the National Conference won 42 seats while the Congress won six seats. The BJP won 29 seats and will sit in the Opposition.