PM Modi Congratulates Guyana's President Irfaan Ali On Election Win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his congratulations to Guyana's President Irfaan Ali for his party's resounding victory in the recently concluded General and Regional elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to President Irfaan Ali on the resounding success in the General and Regional elections. I look forward to further strengthening India-Guyana partnership anchored in strong and historical people-to-people ties."

Responding to PM Modi's message, President Irfaan Ali expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to deepening bilateral ties. In his post, Ali said, "I look forward to continuing to work with @narendramodi, the Government, and the people of India to further build our already strong and cordial relations."