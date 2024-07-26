ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Executes First Blast of World's Highest Shinkun La Tunnel Amid Kargil Vijay diwas Commemorations

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 26, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the construction of the Shinkun La Tunnel, a 4.1 kilometres twin-tube tunnel located at an altitude of 15, 800 feet, which will be the highest tunnel in the world. The project aims to enhance all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, facilitating efficient movement of armed forces and promoting regional economic development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the "first blast" for the construction of a tunnel that aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Modi carried out the blast, marking the start of construction of the Shinkun La tunnel, remotely from Ladakh's Drass.
PM Modi conducts 'first blast' of Shinkun La tunnel (Screengrab from ANI video on X)
The Shinkun La Tunnel Is Poised To Play A Crucial Role In Ensuring Year-round Accessibility To Leh, The Capital Of Ladakh (Source: ANI)

Kargil (Ladakh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually performed the inaugural blast for the construction of the Shinkun La Tunnel project on Friday, marking a significant milestone in infrastructure development in Ladakh.

The project, aimed at enhancing connectivity and strategic mobility, features a 4.1-kilometre-long twin-tube tunnel being constructed at an altitude of approximately 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road. Upon completion, it is set to become the highest tunnel in the world.

The Shinkun La Tunnel is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring year-round accessibility to Leh, the capital of Ladakh. By improving connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the tunnel will facilitate the efficient movement of armed forces and military equipment, which is vital for national security.

Additionally, it is expected to spur economic growth and social development in the region, providing a much-needed boost to local infrastructure and trade.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. he laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This day marks the successful conclusion of Operation Vijay, during which Indian forces reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector from Pakistani infiltrators and terrorists.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, along with other military personnel, also honoured the memory of the brave soldiers. In a related ceremony, General Dwivedi, accompanied by his wife, recognised Kargil War heroes, veterans, and families of the fallen soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial. The event included a series of commemorative activities such as briefings on the Kargil War, patriotic performances, and a display of martial arts and motorcycle stunts.

The Shinkun La Tunnel is a key component of India's strategy to bolster infrastructure in strategically sensitive areas while fostering regional development. The project's progress underscores India's commitment to enhancing connectivity and security in its border regions.

The Shinkun La Tunnel Is Poised To Play A Crucial Role In Ensuring Year-round Accessibility To Leh, The Capital Of Ladakh (Source: ANI)

Kargil (Ladakh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually performed the inaugural blast for the construction of the Shinkun La Tunnel project on Friday, marking a significant milestone in infrastructure development in Ladakh.

The project, aimed at enhancing connectivity and strategic mobility, features a 4.1-kilometre-long twin-tube tunnel being constructed at an altitude of approximately 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road. Upon completion, it is set to become the highest tunnel in the world.

The Shinkun La Tunnel is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring year-round accessibility to Leh, the capital of Ladakh. By improving connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the tunnel will facilitate the efficient movement of armed forces and military equipment, which is vital for national security.

Additionally, it is expected to spur economic growth and social development in the region, providing a much-needed boost to local infrastructure and trade.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. he laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This day marks the successful conclusion of Operation Vijay, during which Indian forces reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector from Pakistani infiltrators and terrorists.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, along with other military personnel, also honoured the memory of the brave soldiers. In a related ceremony, General Dwivedi, accompanied by his wife, recognised Kargil War heroes, veterans, and families of the fallen soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial. The event included a series of commemorative activities such as briefings on the Kargil War, patriotic performances, and a display of martial arts and motorcycle stunts.

The Shinkun La Tunnel is a key component of India's strategy to bolster infrastructure in strategically sensitive areas while fostering regional development. The project's progress underscores India's commitment to enhancing connectivity and security in its border regions.

Last Updated : 23 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI BLAST SHINKUN LA TUNNELSHINKUN LA TUNNELKARGIL VIJAY DIWAL TUNNEL BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.