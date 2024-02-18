PM Modi condoles demise of Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the death of Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, expressing his thoughts and prayers for his countless devotees. Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda expressed shock over the death, stating that his teachings will guide society and culture.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the demise of Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more," PM Modi wrote on X.

His post added, "I had the honor of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings".

"Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, in a post in Hindi on X, expressed "shock" over the death. "I am shocked to receive the news of the demise of the most revered Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.

He has given new dimensions to the invaluable spiritual heritage of Jainism. His teachings, full of knowledge, compassion and goodwill, will always provide us guidance for the progress of society and culture. I bow down profusely at the feet of Samadhistha Acharya Shri," Nadda wrote on X.

