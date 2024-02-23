PM Modi Condoles Demise of Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the sudden death of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi and recalled his contribution throughout the journey.

Joshi, 86, took his last breath at a Mumbai hospital on Friday, where he was admitted following a cardiac arrest. Following this, Modi wrote on his official X handle, "He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state's progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister."

During his tenure as the Lok Sabha speaker, Modi said, Joshi strove to make parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative. "Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures.Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

Apart of him, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, mourned the demise of the former CM and recalled his services to the state and country.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray cut short his political tour to rush to Mumbai to pay tribute to Joshi.