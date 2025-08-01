PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Arvind Eye Care System Group Chairman P Namperumalsamy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the demise of Arvind Eye Care System Group Chairman P Namperumalsamy.
On July 31, in a letter to Dr. N. Venkatesh Prajna, son of Nalperumalsamy, Modi said: "A reputed ophthalmologist, Dr Namperumalsamy Ji helped restore eyesight and preserve the vision of countless people. Blessed with precision and empathy, he went on to acquire great expertise in this domain, diagnosed and treated people to ward off complicated eye conditions and diseases."
The PM said Namperumalsamy's dedication and commitment towards serving the people, particularly in and around Madurai, were well-known. "He received many national and international honours for the same," wrote Modi. "The values instilled by Dr Namperumalsamy Ji will continue to inspire the family."
"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies on his demise," Modi said in his letter.
Namperumalsamy (85) passed away on July 24. He has been awarded with Padma Shri for his medical service.
Namperumalsamy, was born in 1940. A professor of ophthalmology, he started his medical career at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. He established the Low Vision Eye Hospital of India in 1967.
After training in the US, he started the Vitreous Surgery Centre at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. It was the first Vitreous Surgery Centre in India. After that, he also started the Retina Vitreous Centre at the Arvind Eye Hospital in 1979.
