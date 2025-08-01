ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Arvind Eye Care System Group Chairman P Namperumalsamy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the demise of Arvind Eye Care System Group Chairman P Namperumalsamy.

On July 31, in a letter to Dr. N. Venkatesh Prajna, son of Nalperumalsamy, Modi said: "A reputed ophthalmologist, Dr Namperumalsamy Ji helped restore eyesight and preserve the vision of countless people. Blessed with precision and empathy, he went on to acquire great expertise in this domain, diagnosed and treated people to ward off complicated eye conditions and diseases."

The PM said Namperumalsamy's dedication and commitment towards serving the people, particularly in and around Madurai, were well-known. "He received many national and international honours for the same," wrote Modi. "The values instilled by Dr Namperumalsamy Ji will continue to inspire the family."

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies on his demise," Modi said in his letter.