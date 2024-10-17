ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Chairs Meeting Of CMs And Dy CMs Of NDA

PM Modi chaired a meeting of CMs and DCMs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh.

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh on Thursday.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures from the meeting and wrote: "Chaired a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people's lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden."

The agenda for the meeting included discussions on national development issues, along with topics such as the observance of 'Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and the upcoming 50th anniversary of the "attempt to murder democracy."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the high-level meeting.

A total of 13 Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP participated, along with Chief Ministers from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, which are governed by NDA partners. The meeting focused on key issues, including the observance of 'Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and the 50th anniversary of the "attempt to murder democracy."

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI NDA

