PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet With Defence Minister, EAM, NSA, CDS

New Delhi: A day after ceasefire between India and Pakistan became effective, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with the defence establishment at his residence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the tri-services chiefs attended the meeting.

The meeting took place amid an uneasy calm on the borders with Pakistan though no fresh ceasefire violations have been reported. Silence prevailed in the night after Pakistan violated the ceasefire while expressing a commitment to adhere to it on Saturday. The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, and New Delhi said India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had categorically said that India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to do so. Though Pakistan, which had urged the US to broker peace after India’s hammering, also announced a ceasefire, it went back to its tactics and violated the same. India was quick to retaliate, following which Pakistan stopped sending drones and missiles into Indian territory.

India categorically said that Pakistani drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, parts of Gujarat, and Barmer in Rajasthan. Blackouts had to be reimposed in several border areas. India said Pakistan violated the ceasefire, adding that the armed forces were giving an "adequate and appropriate response".Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a late-night press briefing on Saturday, stressed that India has taken "very, very serious notice of these violations.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and handle the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given strict instructions to deal strongly with any repetition of border violations along the International Border and the LoC,” he said.

Later, Pakistan said that it “remains committed to faithful implementation” of the ceasefire agreement reached. Its PM, Shehbaz Sharif, said, "Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability."