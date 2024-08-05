PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Committee On Security Meeting, Briefed On Bangladesh Situation

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present in the meeting. Senior officials were also present.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests, held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action, sources said.

The sources said that the Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments.

They said Doval and senior military officials met Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon Airbase. Indian Air Force and other security agencies are providing security to her and she is being moved to a safe location, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar briefed PM Modi about the current political situation. The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests. At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, local media outlet Prothom Alo reported.

Sheikh Hasina landed at Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft on Monday evening. The security has been heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. Sheikh Hasina and her sister left Bangladesh on Monday morning amid ongoing violence in the country.

Protesters forced open the gates of Gono Bhaban and entered the premises of the Prime Minister's residence around 3 pm today, The Daily Star reported.

Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said in a televised address that there is a period of political transition and an interim government will be formed.

Nahid Islam, a coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, said that the outline of the interim national government will be formulated within the next 24 hours.

Earlier on August 3, organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced a single-point demand for the resignation of Hasina and her cabinet members. Nahid Islam announced the demand at a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar.