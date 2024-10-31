ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans; Continues Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with jawans at the Indo-Pak border in Kutch district.

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans; Continues Tradition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with BSF jawans in Kutch (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Updated : 16 minutes ago

Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar, said a BSF official. "He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to jawans," the official added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with BSF jawans in Kutch (ANI/DD News)

In a video shared by officials, Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel.

Addressing the soldiers, the Prime Minister said that when the country sees the Armed Forces personnel it is guaranteed safety.

"I am proud that our jawans in every difficult time have proved themselves. I am standing in Kutch, so I should make a mention of the Indian Navy," he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

This is not the first time that PM Modi celebrated Diwali - the festival of lights with the personnel of the Armed Forces. He had in the past celebrated the festival with Army soldiers in Leh and Ladakh and addressed soldiers.

TAGGED:

