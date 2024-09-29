ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Calls Cong Prez Kharge To Enquire About His Health

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 56 minutes ago

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge became unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Kharge to enquire about his health on Sunday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday to enquire about his health after the opposition leader required medical assistance at a public meeting. Kharge became unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

After receiving medical attention, Kharge said he is "not going to die" before Modi is removed from power. Congress leaders said Kharge is now stable after a check-up by doctors. Official sources said the prime minister called up the Congress president and wished him good health.

In a post on X, his son Priyank Kharge said, "Congress President Sri @kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir."

"He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. Extremely grateful for everyone's concern. His resolve, along with people's good wishes, keeps him going strong," said Priyank Kharge, who is a cabinet minister in the Karnataka government.

Mallikarjun Kharge fell ill while he was paying tribute in his speech to a head constable who was killed in an ongoing operation with terrorists in Kathua. Two other police personnel have been injured in the incident and one terrorist has been killed.

KHARGE UNWELLPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODICONGRESS PREZ MALLIKARJUN KHARGEPM MODI KHARGE HEALTH

