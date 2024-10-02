PM Modi Called Me After Paris Olympics Disqualification, But I Declined To Talk, Says Vinesh Phogat: 'They Put Conditions Before Me'

New Delhi: Former Indian female wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is contesting on a Congress ticket in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections following her controversial exit from the Paris Olympics, has made a bombshell revelation saying she refused to talk to PM Narendra Modi after being disqualified from the Olympics.

Vinesh is contesting from Julana assembly constituency as a Congress candidate.

In an interview to a news outlet, Vinesh said that, after she was disqualified, PM Modi called her but she refused to talk to him. In response to a question, she replied that the call was received by the officials of the Indian contingent in Paris.

“The officer came to me and told me that PM Modi wanted to talk to me, so I said 'okay'. After that he further put a condition that no one would be with me, one person will shoot the video of the phone conversation (with PM Modi). After he finished saying it, I refused,” Vinesh said.

“I told the officials that I cannot make fun of my emotions on social media. If the PM really sympathized, he could talk to me without video recording. I would be very thankful. Perhaps he knows that the day he talks to Vinesh, she will ask for an account for two years,” she added.

Recalling the days of protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar against now removed Wrestling Federation of India Chief, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged sexual assault case, Vinesh said, “We had made up our mind to leave the country. But, God makes you meet some people, who give you the courage to fight on”.

“At that time we met Priyanka Gandhi. She forced us to think by telling us the story of her father. She told us that when her father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, she had decided to leave the country but seeing the love of the people, she felt that the country loves her a lot and she cannot leave the country because of some people,” Vinesh said.