PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Brunei and Singapore to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a landmark visit to Brunei on Tuesday, marking the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation. Modi's visit aims to bolster India's historical ties with Brunei and enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

In his departure statement, PM Modi expressed enthusiasm for advancing the longstanding relationship between India and Brunei, stating, "India-Brunei Darussalam diplomatic ties complete 40 glorious years. I look forward to meeting His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah."

The visit comes at a significant time, as Brunei and India mark four decades of diplomatic engagement, with a focus on expanding cooperation in defence, trade, energy, and space technology.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the importance of this visit, noting that Brunei plays a vital role in India's 'Act East Policy' and the broader Indo-Pacific vision. MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar explained that the visit will involve discussion on a range of topics. He also mentioned the significant Indian diaspora in Brunei, comprising around 14,000 people, many of whom are professionals contributing to the local economy and society.

During his time in Brunei, PM Modi will meet with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation. The visit is expected to solidify plans for a joint working group in defence and explore new avenues for collaboration in various fields.

Following his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore from September 4-5. This trip, his first in nearly six years, will see him engage with key leaders including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsier Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

In Singapore, PM Modi will also meet with business leaders to discuss strengthening economic ties and exploring new opportunities for cooperation. The MEA highlighted that the trade and investment flows between India and Singapore have shown consistent growth, supported by robust defence cooperation and expanding cultural and educational exchanges.

Jaideep Mazumdar also emphasised the significance of the visit, noting that it comes as both countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership through the India-Singapore ministerial roundtable framework.

Overall, Modi's visits to Brunei and Singapore are expected to further India's strategic interests in the region and enhance bilateral relations with both nations, aligning with India’s broader diplomatic and economic objectives in Southeast Asia.