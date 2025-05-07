PM Modi Briefs President Murmu On 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on Indian armed forces' precision strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nine sites, including headquarters and training centres of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed, were targeted under "Operation Sindoor" in the early Wednesday strikes.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a post on X and shared pictures of the meeting.

The military strikes came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen, were killed. India's briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ was led by two women officers - Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

"The choice of women officers leading the briefing is powerful as it reflects the mark of strength and sacrifice. It is also symbolic to India's anti-terror operation 'Sindoor' - as a way of honouring those women widowed after terrorists killed men in the Pahalgam attack," an official said.

An early morning strike conducted by fighter jets of the India Air Force destroyed at least nine terrorist camps both in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Col Qureshi said that terrorist camps like Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya were situated in Pakistan.

An estimated 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 injured in the 'Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces on early Wednesday, sources said. (With PTI Inputs)

