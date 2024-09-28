ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address 'BJP Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu Kashmir Today

author img

By IANS

Published : 25 minutes ago

PM Modi is set to hold the 'BJP Sankalp Maha Rally' in Jammu, campaigning for all 24 BJP candidates in the region for the October 1 Assembly elections. This is PM Modi's fourth rally in Jammu and Kashmir this election season. The BJP aims to maintain its stronghold in the Jammu division, which now includes new St and SC seats following recent delimitation.

PM Modi is set to hold the 'BJP Sankalp Maha Rally' in Jammu, campaigning for all 24 BJP candidates in the region for the October 1 Assembly elections. This is PM Modi's fourth rally in Jammu and Kashmir this election season. The BJP aims to maintain its stronghold in the Jammu division, which now includes new St and SC seats following recent delimitation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a large BJP campaign rally on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) here. The mega rally named 'BJP Sankalp Maha Rally' is being held at the M.A. Stadium in Jammu city.

The Prime Minister will campaign for all the 24 BJP candidates for Assembly constituencies in the Jammu division that go to vote on October 1 in the third and final phase of the Assembly election in the Union Territory. All BJP candidates fighting in the third phase will be present at the rally.

These candidates are contesting from the Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the Jammu division. The Jammu district has 11, Samba three, Kathua six and Udhampur four Assembly seats.PM Modi will be campaigning for the BJP in J&K for the fourth time today.

He addressed a BJP rally in Doda on September 14, followed by two rallies, one in Srinagar city and the other in Katra base camp town of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on September 19. Authorities have made extensive security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit and the traffic department has issued an advisory to ensure hassle-free passage for the large number of people expected to attend the rally.

The Jammu division has been a traditional stronghold of the BJP. In the 2014 elections, the party had 25 seats in the 87-member J&K Legislative Assembly and most of these seats were from the Jammu division. After fresh Delimitation of Assembly constituencies, J&K now has 90 Assembly seats, 47 in the Valley and 43 in Jammu division.

These include for the first time, 9 Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats and 7 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats. The Assembly will also have five nominated members belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community and West Pakistan refugees. All these five nominated members will have the right to vote during the government formation in the Union Territory.

After abrogation of Article 370, West Pakistan refugees and those belonging to the Valmiki Samaj now have voting rights in the J&K Assembly elections. Before the abrogation of Article 370, these people could only vote for the Lok Sabha elections and not for the Assembly elections.

The BJP is fighting this election on its own while its rivals in Congress and National Conference (NC) are fighting in alliance.The counting for all the three phases of the J&K election held on September 18, September 25 and scheduled on October 1 will be taken up on October 8.

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a large BJP campaign rally on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) here. The mega rally named 'BJP Sankalp Maha Rally' is being held at the M.A. Stadium in Jammu city.

The Prime Minister will campaign for all the 24 BJP candidates for Assembly constituencies in the Jammu division that go to vote on October 1 in the third and final phase of the Assembly election in the Union Territory. All BJP candidates fighting in the third phase will be present at the rally.

These candidates are contesting from the Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the Jammu division. The Jammu district has 11, Samba three, Kathua six and Udhampur four Assembly seats.PM Modi will be campaigning for the BJP in J&K for the fourth time today.

He addressed a BJP rally in Doda on September 14, followed by two rallies, one in Srinagar city and the other in Katra base camp town of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on September 19. Authorities have made extensive security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit and the traffic department has issued an advisory to ensure hassle-free passage for the large number of people expected to attend the rally.

The Jammu division has been a traditional stronghold of the BJP. In the 2014 elections, the party had 25 seats in the 87-member J&K Legislative Assembly and most of these seats were from the Jammu division. After fresh Delimitation of Assembly constituencies, J&K now has 90 Assembly seats, 47 in the Valley and 43 in Jammu division.

These include for the first time, 9 Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats and 7 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats. The Assembly will also have five nominated members belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community and West Pakistan refugees. All these five nominated members will have the right to vote during the government formation in the Union Territory.

After abrogation of Article 370, West Pakistan refugees and those belonging to the Valmiki Samaj now have voting rights in the J&K Assembly elections. Before the abrogation of Article 370, these people could only vote for the Lok Sabha elections and not for the Assembly elections.

The BJP is fighting this election on its own while its rivals in Congress and National Conference (NC) are fighting in alliance.The counting for all the three phases of the J&K election held on September 18, September 25 and scheduled on October 1 will be taken up on October 8.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP SANKALP MAHA RALLYPM MODI IN JAMMUPM MODI RALLY IN JAMMU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.