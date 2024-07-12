ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways To Strengthen Regional Cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed ways to further strengthen regional cooperation in diverse areas, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges, with the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers

Foreign Ministers from the BIMSTEC Member States paid a joint call to Prime Minister Modi on Friday. The PM had fruitful discussions with the Group of Ministers on further strengthening regional cooperation in diverse areas, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. He stressed the role of BIMSTEC as an engine for economic and social growth.

He further reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, resilient and safe BIMSTEC region and highlighted its significance to India’s Neighbourhood First and Look East Policies as well as in its SAGAR vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The PM expressed India’s full support to Thailand for the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit to be held in September. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar hosted his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on Thursday. It is a two-day retreat from July 11-12.

The meeting assumes significance as it is being held in the backdrop of major developments in neighbouring Myanmar where the military junta has been receiving setbacks against dozens of Ethnic Armed Organisations.

The retreat presents an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of the BIMSTEC countries to discuss, in an informal setting, avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation across various sectors, including in the fields of security, connectivity, trade and investment and people-to-people contacts in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral. The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Bangkok, Thailand on July 17, 2023.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and South East Asia for multifaceted cooperation.

Role of BIMSTEC