PM Modi Crosses 100 Million Followers on X, Becomes Most Followed Current World Leader On Musk-owned Platform

New Delhi: Setting another benchmark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world's most followed leader in office, on the social media platform 'X' with over 100 million followers of his handle @Narendramodi.

Reacting to crossing the digital milestone, PM Modi said he was looking to engaging time in future. "A hundred million on X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well," Modi posted.

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated PM Modi for achieving the feat, asserting that it was a "testament not only to his unparalleled popularity in India but also to his towering statesmanship on the global stage".

"The Modi phenomenon trailblazes on X. Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on crossing the staggering 100 million follower mark on X. A leader whom the world looks up to, Modi Ji remains unchallenged as the most followed global leader. This achievement is a testament not only to his unparalleled popularity in India but also to his towering statesmanship on the global stage," Shah posted on X.

Tech billionaire and owner of X Elon Musk remains the most followed personality on the social media platform with 189.6 million followers, as per the latest data on his profile section. Former U.S. President Barack Obama is the most-followed politician on X, with over 131 million followers. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed sports personality on X, with over 112 million followers. Canadian singer Justin Bieber is the most-followed musician on X, with over 110 million followers. Barbadian singer Rihanna is the most-followed woman on X, with over 108 million followers.

While comparing the followers of various Indian politicians on X, PM Modi stands out significantly in terms of numbers. The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million, his son Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million. The Prime Minister is far ahead of other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million). PM Modi even has more followers when compared to some active global athletes including Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million) and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million).

He is ahead of celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million). Interestingly, in the last three years, PM Modi's X handle has seen an impressive growth of approximately 30 million users. His influence extends to YouTube and Instagram as well, where he has nearly 25 million subscribers and over 91 million followers respectively.

Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has consistently used it for constructive engagement. He maintains an active and engaging persona, follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone.