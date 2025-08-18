Putin Dials PM Modi, India Backs 'Peaceful Resolution' Of Ukraine War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the two leaders discussed various global issues, including Putin's recent Alaska meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Three days ago, Trump and Putin held talks over Ukraine at the high-profile summit in Alaska, but it concluded without a ceasefire agreement. The US President is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.
After the call with Putin, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for the “peaceful resolution” in Ukraine. He also thanked President Putin for dialling him.
“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard,” PM Modi wrote on X. “I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” he added.
India has been maintaining a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, calling for dialogue and diplomacy while maintaining close ties with Russia.
Earlier in the day, the Russian president discussed the outcome of last week's Russia-US summit over a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, per the Kremlin.
“Ramaphosa expressed support for the diplomatic efforts being undertaken to bring about a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The two leaders also discussed further development of a comprehensive strategic Russian-South African partnership,” it added.
Trump and Putin held talks on Friday in Alaska about the war in Ukraine. There was no apparent breakthrough in a high-stakes summit, but both agreed to continue talks over Ukraine. The US president entered the summit to press for a ceasefire deal and threatened “severe consequences” and tough new sanctions if the Kremlin leader failed to agree to halt the fighting in Ukraine.
