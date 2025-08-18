ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin Dials PM Modi, India Backs 'Peaceful Resolution' Of Ukraine War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the two leaders discussed various global issues, including Putin's recent Alaska meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Three days ago, Trump and Putin held talks over Ukraine at the high-profile summit in Alaska, but it concluded without a ceasefire agreement. The US President is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

After the call with Putin, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for the “peaceful resolution” in Ukraine. He also thanked President Putin for dialling him.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard,” PM Modi wrote on X. “I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” he added.