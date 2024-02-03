Loading...

PM Modi Attends Inaugural Event of Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Updated : Feb 3, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses CASGC 2024 in New Delhi.

At the CASGC 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India inherited a legal system from colonial times. But in the last few years, the country has made several reforms to it. For instance, India has done away with thousands of obsolete laws from colonial times.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural event of the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024 in the heart of the national capital on Saturday.

The international legal event took place at the Vigyan Bhawan, where the PM expressed his pride over the African Union becoming a part of the G20 during India's presidency. The event was attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and CJI DY Chandrachud.

The theme of the conference is "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery," which aims to focus on key issues of law and justice like judicial transition and the ethical dimensions of legal practice; executive accountability; and revisiting modern-day legal education, among others.

It is an exclusive roundtable conference tailored for attorneys and solicitor generals, aiming to develop a comprehensive roadmap to address the challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery.

During the ongoing event, Modi said that sometimes ensuring justice in one country requires working with other countries. Collaboration helps to understand each other's systems better, and greater understanding brings greater synergy. He further said that synergy boosts better and faster justice delivery.

The PM also said that 21st-century challenges cannot be fought with a 20th-century approach and, therefore, rethinking, reimagining, and reforming are required.

Last Updated :Feb 3, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

