India Emerges as Food Surplus Nation, Pledges Global Food Security Solutions: PM Modi at ICAE

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's transformation into a food surplus nation during his address at the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) on Saturday. Speaking at an event that marks India's hosting of the conference after 65 years, PM Modi emphasised the country's strides in agricultural productivity and sustainability.

He noted that India, once, grappling with food insecurity post-independence, has now become a leader in global food production. India ranks first in milk, pulses, and spices production worldwide, and is the second-largest producer of food grains, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar, and tea. PM Modi underscored India's evolution from a food-deficient nation to actively contributing solutions for global food and nutritional security.

The conference, attended by approximately 1,000 delegates from 70 countries, is organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists and spans from August 2 to 7. This year's theme, "Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food System," aligns with India's commitment to sustainable agriculture highlighted in the Union Budget 2024-25.