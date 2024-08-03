ETV Bharat / bharat

India Emerges as Food Surplus Nation, Pledges Global Food Security Solutions: PM Modi at ICAE

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 3, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Updated : Aug 3, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

At the ICAE, PM Modi underscored India's proactive steps towards sustainable agriculture, including the introduction of 1,900 climate-resilient crop varieties over the past decade and the promotion of chemical-free natural farming. He also mentioned India's progress towards achieving the 20 per cent ethanol blending target in petrol, highlighting the country's commitment to enhancing agricultural sustainability and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

India is promoting chemical-free natural farming: PM Modi at International Conference of Agricultural Economists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's transformation into a food surplus nation during his address at the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) on Saturday. Speaking at an event that marks India's hosting of the conference after 65 years, PM Modi emphasised the country's strides in agricultural productivity and sustainability.

He noted that India, once, grappling with food insecurity post-independence, has now become a leader in global food production. India ranks first in milk, pulses, and spices production worldwide, and is the second-largest producer of food grains, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar, and tea. PM Modi underscored India's evolution from a food-deficient nation to actively contributing solutions for global food and nutritional security.

The conference, attended by approximately 1,000 delegates from 70 countries, is organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists and spans from August 2 to 7. This year's theme, "Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food System," aligns with India's commitment to sustainable agriculture highlighted in the Union Budget 2024-25.

PM Modi also highlighted India's efforts in climate-resilient agriculture, introducing 1,900 new crop varieties in the past decade, tailored to withstand diverse environmental challenges. Emphasising the shift towards chemical-free natural farming, he reiterated India's commitment to achieving a 20 per cent ethanol blending target in petrol.

The conference aims to showcase India's proactive stance on global agricultural challenges, promoting advancements in digital innovative agricultural solutions and fostering collaborations that influence both national and international policymaking.

PM Modi's address outlined India's pivotal role in shaping global agricultural discourse, emphasising collaborations between research institutes and universities to drive agricultural innovation. The event is expected to bolster India's standing in the global agricultural landscape, underscoring its commitment to food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's transformation into a food surplus nation during his address at the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) on Saturday. Speaking at an event that marks India's hosting of the conference after 65 years, PM Modi emphasised the country's strides in agricultural productivity and sustainability.

He noted that India, once, grappling with food insecurity post-independence, has now become a leader in global food production. India ranks first in milk, pulses, and spices production worldwide, and is the second-largest producer of food grains, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar, and tea. PM Modi underscored India's evolution from a food-deficient nation to actively contributing solutions for global food and nutritional security.

The conference, attended by approximately 1,000 delegates from 70 countries, is organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists and spans from August 2 to 7. This year's theme, "Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food System," aligns with India's commitment to sustainable agriculture highlighted in the Union Budget 2024-25.

PM Modi also highlighted India's efforts in climate-resilient agriculture, introducing 1,900 new crop varieties in the past decade, tailored to withstand diverse environmental challenges. Emphasising the shift towards chemical-free natural farming, he reiterated India's commitment to achieving a 20 per cent ethanol blending target in petrol.

The conference aims to showcase India's proactive stance on global agricultural challenges, promoting advancements in digital innovative agricultural solutions and fostering collaborations that influence both national and international policymaking.

PM Modi's address outlined India's pivotal role in shaping global agricultural discourse, emphasising collaborations between research institutes and universities to drive agricultural innovation. The event is expected to bolster India's standing in the global agricultural landscape, underscoring its commitment to food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

Last Updated : Aug 3, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHEMICAL FREE NATURAL FARMINGAGRICULTURAL ECONOMISTS CONFERENCEICAE CONFERENCEPM MODI ON AGRICULTURE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.