Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Frees Our Democracy From Colonial Mindset: PM Modi

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has freed the Indian democracy from a colonial mindset.

The Narendra Modi government replaced the IPC with the BNS. Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court, the Prime Minister said, "National integration is a key element of our judicial system. I believe justice is always straight but many times the processes make it complicated. It is our collective responsibility to simplify laws and make them clear. We have cancelled several Colonial laws. We have adopted BNS in place of IPC."

"The BNS frees our democracy from a colonial mindset. In the last decade, our country has changed. We have become the fifth-largest economy in the world. It is necessary to make new innovations," added the Prime Minister.

According to PM Modi, technology is playing a key role in the judiciary and the E-courts projects are an example of it. "Over 18,000 courts in the country have been computerised. Several courts in Rajasthan have become computerised," the PM said.

"I am happy that I am able to participate in the Rajasthan High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations. It has come at a time when our Constitution will complete 75 years. This an example of our affection towards our Constitution," added the Prime Minister.

The PM also said that he had mentioned "mediation" in several past programmes. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna among others, were present on the occasion.