PM Modi Assures All Help to Andhra Pradesh Following Heavy Rains

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis following heavy rains in the state.

Modi spoke to Naidu over the phone to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in the state where several places, Vijayawada being one of the worst affected, have been pounded by heavy rainfall for the past two days due to a depression.

"CM Chandrababu Naidu explained about the ongoing flood relief work while Modi told him that central government departments concerned have been directed to extend necessary help to the state," said an official statement released by the state government late Sunday.

The prime minister said departments have also been instructed to immediately dispatch necessary equipment, it said and added that Naidu thanked Modi for the help.

Earlier on Sunday, Naidu asked the Centre for additional National Disaster Response Force teams, power boats and helicopters to intensify relief operations. Meanwhile, the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) zone, which also includes the Vijayawada Division, cancelled 140 trains and diverted 97 more on Sunday.

Nearly 6,000 passengers were provided with breakfast and drinking water at Rayanapadu, Kondapalli, Tenali, Vijayawada, Nidubrolu and Bapatla railway stations. The Chennai-bound Tamil Nadu Express was halted at Rayanapadu railway station and its passengers were provided with packed food items, along with lunch arrangements.

Besides setting up emergency control rooms and helplines, the railways also made alternative travel provisions by arranging buses from Rayanapaud to Vijayawada and Kondapalli to Vijayawada. As many as 84 buses were arranged.