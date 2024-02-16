PM Modi Likely to Visit Assam in March Beginning; to Unveil Ahom Warrior Lachit Barphukan's Statue

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during Jorhat visit

The information was provided by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Jorhat on Thursday. Addressing the media persons on the occasion, the Assam CM, who visited the site of the Ahom warrior Lachit Barphukan's statue said that 90 percent of the construction work has been completed on the project.

Jorhat (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam during the first week of March where he is likely to unveil the nearly completed 135 feet statue of great Ahom warrior Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday. Chief Minister Sarma informed about the PM's visit during his visit to Jorhat on Thursday.

The Chief Minister went directly to the Maidam (tomb) premises of great Assam warrior Lachit Barphukan located at Hollongapar in Jorhat district and took stock of the huge statue and cultural project of Mahavir Lachit Barphukan under construction there. Talking to reporters on the occasion, CM Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jorhat in the first week of March.

The CM also inspected the venue of the general meeting to be held during PM Modi's visit. Chief Minister Dr. Sharma held talks with the officers of the construction company and the concerned departments. He informed that about 90 percent of the construction work of the 135 feet high statue of Mahavir Lachit Barphukan has been completed.

The Assam CM said that information about the construction work was sought from the Prime Minister's Office. Therefore, he himself visited the construction site at Hollongapar in Jorhat and he will apprise all these details to the Prime Minister's Office, he said. The chief minister expressed hope that the statue would be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of March.

The Chief Minister said that along with this statue, two museums would also be established in the Samadhi Sthal premises, where various historical heritage of the Ahom rule would be kept. He said that murals would be installed in these museums depicting contemporary art. The Chief Minister said that under this project, a garden would also be constructed in the campus, where arrangements would be made for recreation of children.

  1. Read more: PM Modi Arrives in Assam on Two-Day Trip; To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Cr
  2. PM Modi to Launch Several Projects Worth Rs 11,599 Cr during His Two-Day Assam Visit on Feb 3

TAGGED:

PM ModiPM Modi AssamAhom warrior statueLachit Barphukan Statue

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.