PM Modi Likely to Visit Assam in March Beginning; to Unveil Ahom Warrior Lachit Barphukan's Statue

Jorhat (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam during the first week of March where he is likely to unveil the nearly completed 135 feet statue of great Ahom warrior Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday. Chief Minister Sarma informed about the PM's visit during his visit to Jorhat on Thursday.

The Chief Minister went directly to the Maidam (tomb) premises of great Assam warrior Lachit Barphukan located at Hollongapar in Jorhat district and took stock of the huge statue and cultural project of Mahavir Lachit Barphukan under construction there. Talking to reporters on the occasion, CM Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jorhat in the first week of March.

The CM also inspected the venue of the general meeting to be held during PM Modi's visit. Chief Minister Dr. Sharma held talks with the officers of the construction company and the concerned departments. He informed that about 90 percent of the construction work of the 135 feet high statue of Mahavir Lachit Barphukan has been completed.

The Assam CM said that information about the construction work was sought from the Prime Minister's Office. Therefore, he himself visited the construction site at Hollongapar in Jorhat and he will apprise all these details to the Prime Minister's Office, he said. The chief minister expressed hope that the statue would be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of March.

The Chief Minister said that along with this statue, two museums would also be established in the Samadhi Sthal premises, where various historical heritage of the Ahom rule would be kept. He said that murals would be installed in these museums depicting contemporary art. The Chief Minister said that under this project, a garden would also be constructed in the campus, where arrangements would be made for recreation of children.