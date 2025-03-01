PM Modi Arrives In Gujarat For Three-Day Visit

Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Gujarat for a three-day visit. PM Modi, who hails from Gujarat and was a former Chief Minister of the state, arrived at the Jamnagar airport in the evening. The PM then held a road show from Digjam Circle to Piolet Bungalow.

The Prime Minister waved to the crowds, who had gathered on both sides of the road, to have a glimpse of their favourite leader.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed at the Jamnagar Airport by a host of dignitaries, including Gujarat Ministers Raghavjibhai Patel and Mulubhai Bera, MP Poonamben Madam, Mayerben Garcer, Jamnagar Mayor Vinodbhai Khimsuria, MLAs Meghjibhai Chavda, Rivaba Jadeja, Divyeshbhai Akbari, Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Group Captain Saurabh Parijat, Jamnagar District Collector Ketan Thakkar and Jamnagar Supritendent of Police Premsukhu Delu.

It is understood that the Prime Minister would spend the night at the circuit house here and will proceed to Vantara - a state-of-the-art animal rescue centre in Jamnagar- on Sunday morning. Sources said that from Vantara, the Prime Minister would go to Somnath.

The Prime Minister would attend a meeting of the National Board for the Wildlife at Sasan in Junagarh. He would also chair a meeting of the Somnath Trust, which manages the Somnath temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. PM Modi is the Chairman of the Somnath Trust, and the other trustees include senior BJP leader Lalkrishna Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JD Parmar and Vishad Mafatlal.