PM Modi Arrives In Delhi After Concluding Two-Nation Visit to Russia and Austria

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria. After concluding his visit, PM Modi shared a post on X and thanked Austria's Chancellor, government, and people for their warm welcome and hospitality. He also stated this visit was immensely productive and described it as 'historic.'

"My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," PM Modi said on X.

PM Modi also attended a community event in Vienna on Wednesday and stated that this wait has ended on a historic occasion marking 75 years of their friendship. Further, he also expressed his gratitude and delight at the enthusiastic welcome, acknowledging that it was a historic moment as an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after a gap of 41 years.

As PM Modi arrived on the stage at a community event people welcomed him 'Modi, Modi' chant. The community warmly welcomed PM Modi, and the event showcased the strong connection between India and its diaspora.

Following this, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer extended his appreciation to the teams involved in organizing the successful state visit of PM Modi to Austria.

Further in a post on X, Chancellor Nehammer acknowledged the dedication and hard work of numerous individuals and teams, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Army, the police, protocol officers, and many others behind the scenes. He thanked them for their professional planning, organization, and execution of the visit.

"In order for a state visit as big as that of @narendramodi to Austria to work, dozens of employees are intensively busy for weeks. Hundreds more are involved on the day of the visit," Nehammer said.