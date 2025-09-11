ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Conducts Review Meeting To Assess Damage Caused By Floods In Uttarakhand

PM Modi lands in Dehradun to take stock and review the damage caused by landslides, flash floods and natural calmities ( ETV Bharat via PIB )

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on Thursday and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas of Uttarakhand.

An official statement said, "The Prime Minister had an official meeting in Dehradun to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that has occurred in Uttarakhand. He announced financial assistance of Rs 1200 crore for Uttarakhand."

According to the statement, the PM emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. "This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock," it said.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under 'Special Project' submitted by Government of Uttarakhand for the reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods, the statement added.

It further said that the Centre has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Uttarakhand to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

It said PM Modi expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives in the natural calamity and stated that his government will work closely with the state governments at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

The PM also met families from Uttarakhand who had been affected by the recent natural calamities, including landslides and floods. He conveyed his solidarity with all those who had suffered and offered heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.