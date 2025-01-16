ETV Bharat / bharat

Good News | PM Modi Approves Setup Of 8th Central Pay Commission For Central Government Employees

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the setup of the 8th Central Pay Commission for all employees of the Central government.

During a media briefing at the National Media Centre here, the Union Minister said, “PM Narendra Modi has approved the setup of the 8th Central Pay Commission for all employees of the Central government.”

Since 1947, seven Pay Commissions have been constituted, with the last one implemented in 2016. As the 7th Pay Commission’s term concludes in 2026, initiating the process in 2025 ensures sufficient time to receive and review recommendations before its completion, Vaishnaw informed.

Besides this, Vaishnaw also said that the Union Cabinet chaired by the PM approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad (TLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"The Third Launch Pad project envisages the establishment of the launch infrastructure at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh for the Next Generation Launch Vehicles of ISRO and also to support as standby launch pad for the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota. This will also enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions," he pointed out.

Implementation strategy and targets: