PM Modi: "I Eat Makhana 300 Days A Year," Calls It Bihar’s Superfood, Pushes For Global Reach

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar on Monday for a one-day trip, making several announcements about the state's development in Bhagalpur. He also held a roadshow with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, effectively launching the campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Focus on Bihar's Makhana Farmers
Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi emphasised the government's efforts to support Bihar's farmers and highlighted the importance of Makhana.
"I eat Makhana 300 days out of 365 days," he said, underscoring the superfood's significance. He further stated that India's agricultural exports have grown significantly due to government initiatives, leading to better prices for farmers.
"Now, it's time for Bihar's Makhana to reach global markets. This year's budget has announced the formation of a Makhana Board for Makhana farmers," he added.
Support for Bihar’s Agriculture
PM Modi assured that the Makhana Development Board would benefit Bihar’s farmers by improving production, processing, value addition and marketing. The Union General Budget had earlier proposed the board, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan taking steps to promote its cultivation.
Three Centres of Excellence for Bihar
The Prime Minister also announced three Centres of Excellence for agriculture in Bihar:
- Bhagalpur – Focus on Jardalu mango
- Munger – Specialising in tomatoes
- Buxar – Working on potatoes
He emphasised the Modi-Nitish government’s commitment to farmers, stating that direct benefits are now reaching them, unlike in the past when funds remained stuck in the agriculture budget.
"Thousands of Jeevika Didis in Bihar have become lakhpatis. Milk production has increased from 14 crore tonnes to 24 crore tonnes in 10 years, and Bihar alone purchases 30,000 tonnes of milk daily," PM Modi stated.
Bihar’s Growth in Fish Production
PM Modi praised Bihar’s progress in fisheries, noting that the state, once dependent on fish from outside, is now one of India's top five fish-producing states. He also highlighted Bhagalpur’s recognition for dolphin conservation, attributing it to the success of the Namami Gange campaign.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Instalment Released
During his visit, PM Modi released the 19th instalment of the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme, transferring Rs 22,000 crore directly into farmers’ accounts.
"I am very satisfied that this scheme is benefiting small farmers across the country," he said.
PM Modi reiterated his vision for farmers, stating, "The NDA government is working to increase farmers' income. My dream is that every plate in the world should have Indian farmers' produce."
Read more: Uttarkashi Gears Up For PM Modi's First Visit To Mukhaba: Cultural Exhibitions, Local Product Promotion On Agenda