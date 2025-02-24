ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi: "I Eat Makhana 300 Days A Year," Calls It Bihar’s Superfood, Pushes For Global Reach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Monday. ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar on Monday for a one-day trip, making several announcements about the state's development in Bhagalpur. He also held a roadshow with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, effectively launching the campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Focus on Bihar's Makhana Farmers

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi emphasised the government's efforts to support Bihar's farmers and highlighted the importance of Makhana.

"I eat Makhana 300 days out of 365 days," he said, underscoring the superfood's significance. He further stated that India's agricultural exports have grown significantly due to government initiatives, leading to better prices for farmers.

"Now, it's time for Bihar's Makhana to reach global markets. This year's budget has announced the formation of a Makhana Board for Makhana farmers," he added.

Support for Bihar’s Agriculture

PM Modi assured that the Makhana Development Board would benefit Bihar’s farmers by improving production, processing, value addition and marketing. The Union General Budget had earlier proposed the board, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan taking steps to promote its cultivation.

Three Centres of Excellence for Bihar

The Prime Minister also announced three Centres of Excellence for agriculture in Bihar: